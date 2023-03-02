Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4434
An old, somewhat neglected, haystack. (hay barrack.)
Without the hay it`s just a roof lifted by/within four poles .
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4434
photos
127
followers
61
following
1214% complete
View this month »
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th February 2023 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
I like how the haystack frames the fencing behind it and the patch of blue sky! I like the colour tones of the weathered wood, too! Fav
March 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close