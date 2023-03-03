Previous
Vuurtoren ``Westhoofd`` Ouddorp by pyrrhula
Vuurtoren ``Westhoofd`` Ouddorp

Lighthouse ``Westhoofd`` in the village Ouddorp
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
Love that you didn't clone out the bird
March 3rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond. That makes two of us.
March 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A nice capture showing the size of the lighthouse compared to the closest buildings.
March 3rd, 2023  
