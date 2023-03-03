Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4435
Vuurtoren ``Westhoofd`` Ouddorp
Lighthouse ``Westhoofd`` in the village Ouddorp
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th February 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-lighthouses.
JackieR
ace
Love that you didn't clone out the bird
March 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
. That makes two of us.
March 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture showing the size of the lighthouse compared to the closest buildings.
March 3rd, 2023
