Photo 4437
Why not balls.?
A partition is usually made with posts. This is even so nice instead of.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
7
4
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-balls
Corinne C
ace
What a great perspective! Now this is not where you want to get outside the road lines :-)
March 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! A great shot, Ferry, with the leading line and repeated patterns all together! And what a great partition! Fav
March 5th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Great composition
March 5th, 2023
essiesue
This is such a great photo. Nice job!! fav
March 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find and composition! Hope they do not roll away!!
March 5th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Polka dots!!
March 5th, 2023
*lynn
ace
wonderful shot ... nice composition and pretty sky
March 6th, 2023
