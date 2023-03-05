Previous
Why not balls.? by pyrrhula
Photo 4437

Why not balls.?

A partition is usually made with posts. This is even so nice instead of.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
What a great perspective! Now this is not where you want to get outside the road lines :-)
March 5th, 2023  
Heather ace
Wow! A great shot, Ferry, with the leading line and repeated patterns all together! And what a great partition! Fav
March 5th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Great composition
March 5th, 2023  
essiesue
This is such a great photo. Nice job!! fav
March 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find and composition! Hope they do not roll away!!
March 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Polka dots!!
March 5th, 2023  
*lynn ace
wonderful shot ... nice composition and pretty sky
March 6th, 2023  
