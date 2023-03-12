Previous
Levels. by pyrrhula
Levels.

Hope you can see that the level of the water is higher then that from the country. To keep it dry we needed in the past windmills, now pump stations.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
It seems that it's a 24/24, 365/365 challenge to keep the water off the land. But all the work done is fabulous and enhance the look of the country.
March 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great viewpoint- it really does show the difference the dikes make.
March 13th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Nice perspective
March 13th, 2023  
