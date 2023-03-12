Sign up
Photo 4444
Levels.
Hope you can see that the level of the water is higher then that from the country. To keep it dry we needed in the past windmills, now pump stations.
4x4.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
3
1
Corinne C
ace
It seems that it's a 24/24, 365/365 challenge to keep the water off the land. But all the work done is fabulous and enhance the look of the country.
March 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great viewpoint- it really does show the difference the dikes make.
March 13th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Nice perspective
March 13th, 2023
