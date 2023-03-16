Previous
Orange by pyrrhula
Photo 4448

Orange

Actually, I didn't want to do this picture. Very close to red. But the comments tempted me to do it. Here they are, orange.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kathy ace
Ah, a week of sodas in color, Day 3. Fun.
March 16th, 2023  
