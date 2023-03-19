Sign up
Photo 4451
Bird nest.
Young : Eurasian collared dove (Streptopelia decaocto)
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
Tags
theme-bird
Gosia
ace
Very curious bird
March 19th, 2023
