Orange (barn roof) by pyrrhula
Orange (barn roof)

Orange is a common color for our piles. ( the natural color of fired clay)
The concrete tubes are waitng to be dig in and connect the ditches when a dam is needed.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
An impressive roof, so large and so low. It contrasts beautifully with the green of the grass.
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely bold colour peeping through the trees
March 21st, 2023  
TrinaHolub
Great capture!
March 22nd, 2023  
