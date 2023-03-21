Sign up
Photo 4453
Orange (barn roof)
Orange is a common color for our piles. ( the natural color of fired clay)
The concrete tubes are waitng to be dig in and connect the ditches when a dam is needed.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-orange
Corinne C
ace
An impressive roof, so large and so low. It contrasts beautifully with the green of the grass.
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely bold colour peeping through the trees
March 21st, 2023
TrinaHolub
Great capture!
March 22nd, 2023
