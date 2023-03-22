Previous
Yellow. by pyrrhula
Photo 4454

Yellow.

Not in nature, just in hot houses .(lemons)
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A gorgeous close up. I love the water droplets!
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful! - a great capture! fav
March 22nd, 2023  
