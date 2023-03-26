The old townhall of the city Brouwershaven

The town hall (Markt 2) consists of two wings placed one behind the other. The oldest is the three-layer (rear) wing on the Korenmarkt, which dates from the 14th century and was renovated around 1500. The street facade has layers of natural stone, basket arch windows and a Gothic profiled gate. In the 16th century, the basement wing on the Markt side was built against this old building block, which was given a new representative stone facade in 1599 (facing brick). This rich Mannerist scroll work facade features a Charitas statue at the top and arched fields with cartouches above the cross windows. The entrance gate (with spell) is crowned by a statue of Justitia in a shell niche. During the radical restoration of the façade in 1890-91, based on plans by E.J. Margry, the sculpture was copied (first floor, gable top) and supplemented with new work (first floor). The high landing staircase, which was washed away by the flood in 1953, has been rebuilt. In the past, the Vierschaar was situated in the hall of the wing on the Markt side. The council chamber is located on the first floor. The rear wing contains a Gothic fireplace and profiled corbels on the first floor. In the attic remains a door from about 1500 and a cachot.