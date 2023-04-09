Previous
Naar de bollen by pyrrhula
Photo 4471

Naar de bollen

To the bulbs. A very long tradition for me on Easter. Visit the bulbflower fields. This fields of Hyacints was the firt we saw to day.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful, and a lovely tradition, the sight and perfume must be wonderful ! fav
April 9th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Wow, great composition and love the colour of the flowers
April 9th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
April 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so great!
April 9th, 2023  
