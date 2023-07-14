Previous
Colored flowers. by pyrrhula
Photo 4565

Colored flowers.

Nearly all the potato`s fowers are white . After a long while and a lot of driving I found a (small) field with pink colored ones. (In between.)
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous leading line and flower details. Hope you didn't drive too far!!
July 13th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty. Love it. Fav.
July 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- do they produce a different kind of potato- like white, golden or red?
July 14th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that is a big field!
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise