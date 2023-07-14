Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4565
Colored flowers.
Nearly all the potato`s fowers are white . After a long while and a lot of driving I found a (small) field with pink colored ones. (In between.)
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4565
photos
122
followers
60
following
1250% complete
View this month »
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
4564
4565
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th July 2023 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
JackieR
ace
Fabulous leading line and flower details. Hope you didn't drive too far!!
July 13th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. Love it. Fav.
July 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- do they produce a different kind of potato- like white, golden or red?
July 14th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that is a big field!
July 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close