Previous
Not in use. by pyrrhula
Photo 4573

Not in use.

Do n`t worried, it`s not useable anymore.
The tower is from the church of the city: Veere.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great perspective of this impressive canon!
July 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
A great shot to capture this huge canon! Love the red and blue in this shot, too! Fav
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise