Previous
Photo 4573
Not in use.
Do n`t worried, it`s not useable anymore.
The tower is from the church of the city: Veere.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th July 2023 2:01pm
theme-city-view.
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective of this impressive canon!
July 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
A great shot to capture this huge canon! Love the red and blue in this shot, too! Fav
July 22nd, 2023
