Sown and harvested by pyrrhula
Photo 4576

Sown and harvested

The cycle can begin again , Plow . harrowing, sowing, growing, mowing and then harvesting again
25th July 2023

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
Kathy ace
The harvesting appears to have been done just in time.
July 24th, 2023  
