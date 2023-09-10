Sign up
Photo 4622
Turning the mill
Done by hand the head of the mill can be turn around to gets the best possition for catch the wind.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
