Previous
Turning the mill by pyrrhula
Photo 4622

Turning the mill

Done by hand the head of the mill can be turn around to gets the best possition for catch the wind.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise