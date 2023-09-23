Previous
Lavandula multifida origano by pyrrhula
Photo 4635

Lavandula multifida origano

A small field to harvest Lavandula multifida origano seeds
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a happy field and I love the row of trees in the background.
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the row of trees beyond the field of lavender !
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise