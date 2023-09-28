The whole mill. Oosterlandse Molen AD 1752

The beautiful facade stone above the southwest door is a reminder of the construction of the mill. Below ANNO 1752 is a crowned alliance coat of arms. On the left is the coat of arms of Mr. Johan Cau with a wavy crossbar and three black jackdaws. The heart shield is a silver castle with the coat of arms of Domburg. The second shield is divided by a crossbar with three red swan legs that represents the coat of arms of the Loncques with two boar's heads between silver deer horns. The Oosterland coat of arms is applied as a heart shield.