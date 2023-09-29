Sign up
Previous
Photo 4641
Never forget.
The monument in memory of the big flood disaster in 1953. It stands on the site/place of a large dike breach where there is now a museum
https://www.zeeland.com/en/visit/1310_en/watersnoodmuseum
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C
ace
Great capture of this imposing monument.
September 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
A striking monument and capture! I like the solid shadow, too! Fav
September 29th, 2023
Kathy
ace
An imposing monument.
September 29th, 2023
