Previous
Never forget. by pyrrhula
Photo 4641

Never forget.

The monument in memory of the big flood disaster in 1953. It stands on the site/place of a large dike breach where there is now a museum
https://www.zeeland.com/en/visit/1310_en/watersnoodmuseum
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great capture of this imposing monument.
September 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
A striking monument and capture! I like the solid shadow, too! Fav
September 29th, 2023  
Kathy ace
An imposing monument.
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise