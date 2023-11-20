Sign up
Photo 4693
Zeeland light
This area has inspired many famous painters. They stated that they came inspired by the special light there is here.
(Weather this afternoon before the rain.)
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th November 2023 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-sky
Corinne C
ace
A gorgeous minimalist capture. The colors are lovely.
November 19th, 2023
