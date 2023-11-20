Previous
Zeeland light by pyrrhula
Zeeland light

This area has inspired many famous painters. They stated that they came inspired by the special light there is here.
(Weather this afternoon before the rain.)
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A gorgeous minimalist capture. The colors are lovely.
November 19th, 2023  
