Photo 4706
The sky above
The sky above Zierikzee, (town)
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th November 2023 2:27pm
Tags
theme-weather
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous with the silhouettes
December 4th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Lovely sky
December 4th, 2023
