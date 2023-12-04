Previous
Minimal dike shot . by pyrrhula
Minimal dike shot .

4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
I really like your composition with this shot, Ferry- a subtle diagonal between land and sky! A wonderful sky capture, too! Fav
December 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully composed
December 4th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the the busy-ness of the land and sky on the left with lower part of the diagonal, as if weighing the earth down, yet the composition feels balanced.
December 5th, 2023  
