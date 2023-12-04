Sign up
Previous
Photo 4707
Minimal dike shot .
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
3
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4707
photos
121
followers
62
following
1289% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th November 2023 3:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
I really like your composition with this shot, Ferry- a subtle diagonal between land and sky! A wonderful sky capture, too! Fav
December 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully composed
December 4th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the the busy-ness of the land and sky on the left with lower part of the diagonal, as if weighing the earth down, yet the composition feels balanced.
December 5th, 2023
