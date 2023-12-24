Previous
Best Christmas wishes . by pyrrhula
Best Christmas wishes .

Best Christmas wishes to the all of you from me/us and Santa Claus himself
Beryl Lloyd ace
Best wishes for happiness at Christmas and throughout 2024 to both you and Ina
December 23rd, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wishing you a wonderful holiday and new year!
December 24th, 2023  
