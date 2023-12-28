Previous
Into a line of light. by pyrrhula
Into a line of light.

Bare trees in a line of light.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! I like the trees and the light behind them!
December 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful picture. The line of trees perfectly lit
December 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely with the line of light outlining the row of trees !
December 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a fascinating band of sunlight below the clouds.
December 29th, 2023  
