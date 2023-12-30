Church tower

Church tower

Place Nisse

The Reformed church of Nisse in Zeeland has its origins in the 14th century. The building consists of a single-aisled nave , a lower choir from the 15th century; and two transepts from the early 16th century. The oldest part of the church is the tower. This dates from the 14th century and is the only remains of the predecessor of the current church. It is a high, slender tower with red chimneys and a corner turret from 1922.