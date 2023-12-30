Previous
Church tower by pyrrhula
Photo 4732

Church tower

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Reformed Church

Church tower
Place Nisse
Portal icon. Christianity
The Reformed church of Nisse in Zeeland has its origins in the 14th century. The building consists of a single-aisled nave , a lower choir from the 15th century; and two transepts from the early 16th century. The oldest part of the church is the tower. This dates from the 14th century and is the only remains of the predecessor of the current church. It is a high, slender tower with red chimneys and a corner turret from 1922.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great shot and very interesting narrative
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise