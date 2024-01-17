Sign up
Dont complain about darkness,light a candle
Still here. But with other priorities at the moment. Thanks for you concerns
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-oldies
Heather
ace
A beautiful image and saying! Take care, Ferry! Fav
January 17th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot to bring the message to life - fav!
Ian
January 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful capture , fav
January 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. You’ve caught the flame really well.
January 17th, 2024
