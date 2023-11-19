Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
SKOL Lola!!!
My pittie ready for the Vikings game. She really didn't want her photo taken, I had to trick her lol
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Rachel
@quasi_virtuoso
This is my second attempt at this project after a couple years away. I'm a bit of an old school photographer having learned on film...
1
2
3
4
Tags
#canon
,
#pitbull
,
#lola
,
#vikings
