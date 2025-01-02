The Happiness Diaries

When I moved to Omaha, I knew about four people. It was in the dead of winter in 2020. I was in my office on campus for 19 days before the world shut down, and they sent us home for the next 18 months. In the evenings, I walked my frozen neighborhood, holding onto scenes through picture windows of families in their lovingly lit, warm homes. There’s a street called Happy Hollow, and it’s the kind of street with the kind of homes where you just know that if you lived there, nothing bad would ever happen to you. Doesn’t that sound nice? Nothing bad ever happening? I wrote a collection of flash fiction stories about the people of Happy Hollow Blvd and called it The Happiness Diaries. Every story has a happy ending because, even now, five years later, I’m still a little deficient in happiness.