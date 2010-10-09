Previous
~ Wendy ~ by quietpurplehaze
Photo 1

~ Wendy ~

(10th October, 1950 to 11th March, 1996)

A portrait photo, recently re-discovered in a photo archive, surely taken by our father. He loved photography as a hobby. Mostly he worked in b&w film.

No post-processing program for him to clone anything out, add anything in and I am claiming the tiniest share in this work by adding a frame to the photo.

9th October 2010 9th Oct 10

Hazel

Sylvia du Toit
He must have been a good photographer. Good memories.
October 9th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely photo. It's true, photography is a different hobby these days!
October 9th, 2020  
Peter ace
What a wonderful find Hazel, its a stunning portrait beautifully captured by your father and framed by yourself:)
October 9th, 2020  
