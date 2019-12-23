Christmas past......

"Christmas Day, 1941, saw us at a place known as Point 20Y. This was near Halfaya Pass and was an old fort where the enemy was holding out.The weather at that time was extremely cold. Our Christmas Day rations consisted of bully and biscuits, as usual.We were promised a Christmas Dinner by our officers who told us they expected it to arrive some time later on. We were denied this however and where the feed went nobody seemed to know. In spite of this, we managed to enjoy ourselves to a certain extent.During the evening, we played cards and tried to imagine it was Christmas."'Till We Meet Again: Gunner Bert Martin: 1941 to 1945'Bert Martin & Hazel Spencer: Amazon