Photo 2858
a walk around the house
daffodils in a vase
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
walk
,
house
,
vase
Diana
ace
Lovely shot a light, such pretty flowers.
February 11th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely light and beautiful colour!!
February 11th, 2020
