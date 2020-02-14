Previous
Next
a walk around the garden centre by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2861

a walk around the garden centre

I remember my grandparents had these little red daisies lining each side of the path in their small garden. The path led to the outside privy so not that romantic.

But I thought the colour to be appropriate for Valentine's day.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise