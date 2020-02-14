Sign up
Photo 2861
a walk around the garden centre
I remember my grandparents had these little red daisies lining each side of the path in their small garden. The path led to the outside privy so not that romantic.
But I thought the colour to be appropriate for Valentine's day.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
