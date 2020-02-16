Sign up
Photo 2863
a walk around South Pond
where I once had some lovely friends the geese
- a fox got one and the other was taken by locals to a smallholding for its safety and for the safety of passing dogwalkers and their dogs
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5677
photos
221
followers
15
following
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th February 2020 11:50am
reflections
walk
south pond
