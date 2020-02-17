Previous
the geese of South Pond by quietpurplehaze
the geese of South Pond

Yesterday I posted a recent shot of South Pond and it was Peter's comment inreesponse which has prompted me to seek out some shots of the geese in their heyday and dmake a collage.

In the photo top right I had (dearly departed) Jinks with me and the geese were advancing towards him - not that he was scared.

Jinks was not scared of anything - other than water( except drinking water) and the (to him inexplicable) noise of the smoke alarm when I burnt the sausages.

Well - great times - and great photographic times!
17th February 2020

Hazel

