Photo 2864
the geese of South Pond
Yesterday I posted a recent shot of South Pond and it was Peter's comment inreesponse which has prompted me to seek out some shots of the geese in their heyday and dmake a collage.
In the photo top right I had (dearly departed) Jinks with me and the geese were advancing towards him - not that he was scared.
Jinks was not scared of anything - other than water( except drinking water) and the (to him inexplicable) noise of the smoke alarm when I burnt the sausages.
Well - great times - and great photographic times!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
geese
,
jinks
,
south pond
