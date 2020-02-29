Previous
Hattie by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2871

Hattie

This photo was taken a while ago when four of we humans were on holiday with Hattie.

The exposure was not quite right and it was not possible to see the colour of her eyes.

Revisiting the photo I was pleased to find that I now have a way of correcting that in post-processing - nothing very technical but good to find that I have learned something.

And nice to mark this leap year day!





https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49598848826/in/dateposted-public/
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
786% complete

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
She's lovely - would convert nicely to b&w too I think?!
February 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an endearing face - a lovely soft image !
February 29th, 2020  
