Photo 2871
Hattie
This photo was taken a while ago when four of we humans were on holiday with Hattie.
The exposure was not quite right and it was not possible to see the colour of her eyes.
Revisiting the photo I was pleased to find that I now have a way of correcting that in post-processing - nothing very technical but good to find that I have learned something.
And nice to mark this leap year day!
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49598848826/in/dateposted-public/
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5685
photos
218
followers
13
following
786% complete
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th June 2017 9:33am
Tags
holiday
,
processing
,
hattie
Lynda McG
ace
She's lovely - would convert nicely to b&w too I think?!
February 29th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an endearing face - a lovely soft image !
February 29th, 2020
