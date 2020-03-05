Previous
Hattie's pincushion by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2876

Hattie's pincushion

aka astrantia
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
787% complete

Merrelyn ace
Beautifully presented Hazel.
March 5th, 2020  
bep
Nicely edited.
March 5th, 2020  
