Photo 2878
small shadow
a pulsatilla from another season
most of my photos for rainbow2020 are pre-loved macro shots cropped even further to bring out the colour and make the brightest rainbow I can
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
purple
,
pulsatilla
,
rainbow2020
