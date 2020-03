lavender's blue

"Lavender blue and Rosemary green,

When I am king you shall be queen;

Call up my maids at four o'clock,

Some to the wheel and some to the rock;

Some to make hay and some to shear corn,

And you and I will keep the bed warm."



I found more than one version of this nursery rhyme/children's song on Wikipedia and this is my favourite.



Just one problem as far as I am concerned: lavender's purple!