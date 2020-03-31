Previous
bud of dahlia by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2902

bud of dahlia

So March 31st and another rainbow completed in another year. How strange a situation we have had in which to be making rainbows!

I for one have been glad of the colour and the distraction this year.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
