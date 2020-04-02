Sign up
Photo 2904
tulip on the patio
I have chosen a very wide subject - garden - for 30-shots2020 for April so decided I would at least actually take each photo on the relevant day.
And here I am breaking my rule already by posting this already-taken lily tulip. Rules are (sometimes) made to be broken I think.
Thank you for all the dear comments on my April 1st story yesterday!
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
tulip
,
garden
,
lily
,
patio
,
30-shots2020
amyK
ace
Wonderful close up
April 2nd, 2020
