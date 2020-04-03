Previous
Next
stay calm by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2905

stay calm

The Buddha currently sits on the deck next to a trough of beautiful pulsatillas.

He reminds me of the need to stay in the moment, more than ever necessary now in our daily life.

Indoors every day I am following a mindfulness meditation programme, mostly as one of my strategies for dealing with my osteoarthritis, but I hope it is also generally therapeutic.

Best to be doing something, rather than nothing, for a problem.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
795% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful photo and you are so right to be following a programme for your osteoarthritis and your mental well being.
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise