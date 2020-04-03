Sign up
Photo 2905
stay calm
The Buddha currently sits on the deck next to a trough of beautiful pulsatillas.
He reminds me of the need to stay in the moment, more than ever necessary now in our daily life.
Indoors every day I am following a mindfulness meditation programme, mostly as one of my strategies for dealing with my osteoarthritis, but I hope it is also generally therapeutic.
Best to be doing something, rather than nothing, for a problem.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
buddha
,
garden
,
30-shots2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful photo and you are so right to be following a programme for your osteoarthritis and your mental well being.
April 3rd, 2020
