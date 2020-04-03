stay calm

The Buddha currently sits on the deck next to a trough of beautiful pulsatillas.



He reminds me of the need to stay in the moment, more than ever necessary now in our daily life.



Indoors every day I am following a mindfulness meditation programme, mostly as one of my strategies for dealing with my osteoarthritis, but I hope it is also generally therapeutic.



Best to be doing something, rather than nothing, for a problem.