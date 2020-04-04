Sign up
Photo 2906
in the late afternoon sun
A little idea of Jinks' last escape route down the curving brick path to the little stream which runs across the bottom of the garden
There he must have dared for once to get his little paws wet to complete his escape.
On the left is a corner of the enclosure which Ray constructed at great time and expense and which became Jinks' confinement ever after.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
365
365
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:49pm
view
garden
jinks
30-shots2020
Anne
ace
What a lovely garden Hazel, that little path looks very inviting! Can totally understand why Jinks felt the need to explore it! Happy memories
April 4th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful and great point of view
April 4th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Your garden in beautiful
April 4th, 2020
