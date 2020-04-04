Previous
Next
in the late afternoon sun by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2906

in the late afternoon sun

A little idea of Jinks' last escape route down the curving brick path to the little stream which runs across the bottom of the garden

There he must have dared for once to get his little paws wet to complete his escape.

On the left is a corner of the enclosure which Ray constructed at great time and expense and which became Jinks' confinement ever after.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
What a lovely garden Hazel, that little path looks very inviting! Can totally understand why Jinks felt the need to explore it! Happy memories
April 4th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful and great point of view
April 4th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Your garden in beautiful
April 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise