a poor speciman by quietpurplehaze
a poor speciman

The dicentra, aka bleeding hearts, in the back garden, has only produced this little flower stalk this spring. It's maybe a sign of the times.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Dianne
It still makes for a lovely image.
April 8th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
My Dicentra is exactly the same this year! How strange is that?
April 8th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

It is a bit creepy I admit. A fellow photographer from our U3A group emailed me a shot of his dicentra with just ONE flower on a stalk.....
April 8th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@dide

Dianne thank you. It looks better now I have processed it a bit!
April 8th, 2020  
Karen
Gee I have not seen these for year, beautiful.
April 8th, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely image Hazel ours or no were to be seen we think the frost got to them:)
April 8th, 2020  
