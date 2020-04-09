Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2910
a poor speciman
The dicentra, aka bleeding hearts, in the back garden, has only produced this little flower stalk this spring. It's maybe a sign of the times.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5725
photos
219
followers
11
following
797% complete
View this month »
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd April 2020 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dicentra
,
bleeding hearts
,
30-shots2020
Dianne
It still makes for a lovely image.
April 8th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
My Dicentra is exactly the same this year! How strange is that?
April 8th, 2020
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
It is a bit creepy I admit. A fellow photographer from our U3A group emailed me a shot of his dicentra with just ONE flower on a stalk.....
April 8th, 2020
Hazel
ace
@dide
Dianne thank you. It looks better now I have processed it a bit!
April 8th, 2020
Karen
Gee I have not seen these for year, beautiful.
April 8th, 2020
Peter
ace
Lovely image Hazel ours or no were to be seen we think the frost got to them:)
April 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It is a bit creepy I admit. A fellow photographer from our U3A group emailed me a shot of his dicentra with just ONE flower on a stalk.....
Dianne thank you. It looks better now I have processed it a bit!