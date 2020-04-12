Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2914
Ludo in lockdown
Clare sent me photos of Ludo who seems oblivious of lockdown: enjoying cuddles, naps and long walks in the park, what's not to like.....
She's happy for me to post her shots so, today, I'm taking a day off from 30 shots in April.
Happy Easter everyone!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5729
photos
218
followers
11
following
798% complete
View this month »
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th April 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clare
,
easter
,
collage
,
triptych
,
ludo
Peter
ace
Its not a bad life being a dog by the looks of it Hazel, Happy Easter to you both:)
April 11th, 2020
