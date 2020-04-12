Previous
Ludo in lockdown by quietpurplehaze
Ludo in lockdown

Clare sent me photos of Ludo who seems oblivious of lockdown: enjoying cuddles, naps and long walks in the park, what's not to like.....

She's happy for me to post her shots so, today, I'm taking a day off from 30 shots in April.

Happy Easter everyone!
Hazel

Peter
Its not a bad life being a dog by the looks of it Hazel, Happy Easter to you both:)
April 11th, 2020  
