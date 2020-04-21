a pink one

As I mentioned, tulips reign in the garden but soon will be overtaken by aquilegia, wisteria, peonies......



I like these pink ones Ray planted down by the shed.



Lovely comments on the shot of the garden, yesterday, and thank you. All the credit goes to Ray who spends hours on it, especially since shutdown.



We feel grateful to have a garden at the moment.



And it's the monarch's birthday today which was also Ray's dad's birthday who always used to remind us of that every year.