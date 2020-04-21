Previous
Next
a pink one by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2923

a pink one

As I mentioned, tulips reign in the garden but soon will be overtaken by aquilegia, wisteria, peonies......

I like these pink ones Ray planted down by the shed.

Lovely comments on the shot of the garden, yesterday, and thank you. All the credit goes to Ray who spends hours on it, especially since shutdown.

We feel grateful to have a garden at the moment.

And it's the monarch's birthday today which was also Ray's dad's birthday who always used to remind us of that every year.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise