at the front by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2924

at the front

The front garden of our house was the traditional lawn plus hedge (yew about 8 ft tall) until Ray decided he would landscape it.

Now it has a shingle base and the plants are mainly small conifers and ornamental grasses, also some red heuchera and a few bluebells in season.

I took this rather in the heat of the day, hence the astonishing colours!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, it's lovely! Lots of colour already.
April 22nd, 2020  
