Photo 2924
at the front
The front garden of our house was the traditional lawn plus hedge (yew about 8 ft tall) until Ray decided he would landscape it.
Now it has a shingle base and the plants are mainly small conifers and ornamental grasses, also some red heuchera and a few bluebells in season.
I took this rather in the heat of the day, hence the astonishing colours!
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5739
photos
217
followers
11
following
801% complete
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st April 2020 12:29pm
Tags
garden
,
front
,
30-shots2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, it's lovely! Lots of colour already.
April 22nd, 2020
