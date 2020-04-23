Sign up
Photo 2925
the tree peony is in bloom
We have two 'regular' peonies, one red, the other pink/cream but it is the tree peony which captures my imagination.
For ages it had just a few leaves at the top of each stem but now is covered with several buds and flowers of which this was the first.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5740
photos
217
followers
11
following
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th April 2020 4:57pm
Tags
tree
,
yellow
,
garden
,
peony
,
30-shots2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Pretty capture
April 23rd, 2020
julia
ace
Oh lucky you to be able to grow peonies .. tree or otherwise..
April 23rd, 2020
