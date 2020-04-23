Previous
the tree peony is in bloom by quietpurplehaze
the tree peony is in bloom

We have two 'regular' peonies, one red, the other pink/cream but it is the tree peony which captures my imagination.

For ages it had just a few leaves at the top of each stem but now is covered with several buds and flowers of which this was the first.
Hazel

Pretty capture
April 23rd, 2020  
Oh lucky you to be able to grow peonies .. tree or otherwise..
April 23rd, 2020  
