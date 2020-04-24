Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2926
the other one
Our tree peony turns out to be not one but two plants with a definite distinction in the flowers - which you can see if you look at yesterday's post.
All we know about them is that they were given as small shoots by a friend some time ago.
I can't decide which I prefer...
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5741
photos
217
followers
11
following
801% complete
View this month »
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd April 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
centre
,
tree peony
,
30-shots2020
JackieR
ace
Oh what a happy smile inducing flower!!
April 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower.
April 24th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow how beautiful!
April 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close