Previous
Next
the other one by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2926

the other one

Our tree peony turns out to be not one but two plants with a definite distinction in the flowers - which you can see if you look at yesterday's post.

All we know about them is that they were given as small shoots by a friend some time ago.

I can't decide which I prefer...
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh what a happy smile inducing flower!!
April 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower.
April 24th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow how beautiful!
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise