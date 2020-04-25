Sign up
Photo 2927
another corner
Ray searched for a sculpture for the garden. He found it in the Art in the Garden exhibition at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens: an owl in reconstituted marble.
The acer is in full red leaf and in the stones is a small fountain.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5742
photos
217
followers
11
following
2927
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th April 2020 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
fountain
,
owl
,
sculpture
,
acer
,
30-shots2020
Anne
ace
You have lovely spaces in your garden Hazel, this looks wonderful
April 25th, 2020
