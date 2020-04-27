Previous
small waterfall in the garden by quietpurplehaze
small waterfall in the garden

It's hard to photograph but lovely on a hot summer's day to hear the gentle splash of the water on the stones.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, it looks lovely.
April 27th, 2020  
