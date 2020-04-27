Sign up
Photo 2929
small waterfall in the garden
It's hard to photograph but lovely on a hot summer's day to hear the gentle splash of the water on the stones.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5744
photos
215
followers
11
following
802% complete
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Tags
stones
,
waterfall
,
garden
,
30-shots2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, it looks lovely.
April 27th, 2020
