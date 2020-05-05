Sign up
Photo 2937
roses are red
Does this count for half and half, I wonder?
Because if I am going to finish the month, I am going to have to get creative, what with lock down, lack of photo opps and the need to rely on photo archives.....
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5752
photos
213
followers
11
following
804% complete
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
5th May 2020 11:39am
Tags
red
,
half
,
roses
,
halfand
,
mayhalf20
Mallory
ace
This is gorgeous.
May 5th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I think the theme is meant to be inspirational not confining. So let your imagination go wild. I definitely think this qualifies and it’s beautiful.
May 5th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
May 5th, 2020
Hazel
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for the vote of confidence!
May 5th, 2020
Thanks for the vote of confidence!