roses are red by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2937

roses are red

Does this count for half and half, I wonder?

Because if I am going to finish the month, I am going to have to get creative, what with lock down, lack of photo opps and the need to rely on photo archives.....
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Hazel

Mallory ace
This is gorgeous.
May 5th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I think the theme is meant to be inspirational not confining. So let your imagination go wild. I definitely think this qualifies and it’s beautiful.
May 5th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
May 5th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@shutterbug49

Thanks for the vote of confidence!
May 5th, 2020  
