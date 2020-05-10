Sign up
Photo 2942
heuchera
This plant is beginning to flower in the front garden. I took the shot intending to convert it into half and half but then decided I like it as it is.
Maybe I should call it 'thirds'.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5757
photos
213
followers
12
following
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
Tags
red
,
flower
,
thirds
,
heuchera
,
front garden
Peter
ace
Beautiful tones, textures and fine detail Hazel:)
May 10th, 2020
