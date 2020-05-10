Previous
heuchera by quietpurplehaze
heuchera

This plant is beginning to flower in the front garden. I took the shot intending to convert it into half and half but then decided I like it as it is.

Maybe I should call it 'thirds'.
10th May 2020

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Peter ace
Beautiful tones, textures and fine detail Hazel:)
May 10th, 2020  
